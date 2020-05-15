Eddie Hearn confirmed Anthony Joshua will not fight Tyson Fury this year but insisted that he is ready to sign a two-fight deal for 2021 right now.

With the British pair holding every major belt in the heavyweight division, Hearn had previously stated the highly-anticipated undisputed showdown may have been pushed closer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, with sporting events beginning to restart around the globe, while former WBC champion Deontay Wilder is refusing to step away from a contracted trilogy fight with Fury, the bout will have to wait.

While Fury completes his contractual obligation, Joshua will face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, Hearn insisting it is then time for the English duo to meet.

“It would probably be a two-fight deal,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “Any deal between Fury and AJ, you run it twice.

“It is not a condition of the deal but it was in their deal with Deontay Wilder, and it is the biggest fight in boxing, so it is likely you will see that twice.”

“I had a conversation [on Thursday] saying: ‘Wilder is not stepping aside, we will take care of that fight, you take care of the Pulev fight, but let’s get a deal done for 2021’.

“We have no problem signing now to fight Fury in 2021.”

In the meantime, Hearn assures Joshua’s goals remain the same: to successfully defend his belts in the United Kingdom.

The 40-year-old does concede, however, that the coronavirus pandemic has limited Joshua’s fight schedule.

“The focus remains the same – do the fight in the UK,” Hearn added. “We have also now conceded that AJ will only fight once this year.

“Before it was all about getting that fight in early-August to make sure we could fight in December. Because of the preparation needed and the magnitude of his shows, AJ will only box once in 2020.

“We hope between September and December live gates will return to the UK. There is also a chance they won’t – if that’s the case, we will take the fight elsewhere.”