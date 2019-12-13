Anthony Joshua has welcomed plans for a title defence at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against either Kubrat Pulev and Oleksandr Usyk, but also said he wants to face Deontay Wilder before the end of 2020.

Joshua regained his WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles last week with a unanimous points decision against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

His next fight is scheduled for April or May.

Asked about the prospect of fighting at Tottenham’s stadium, Joshua said: “Why not? I don’t mind where it is. It’s good to be back on London soil so Tottenham, if that’s the case, I’ll be happy with that.”

Kublev is the IBF’s mandatory challenger, while the WBO has Usyk ranked as its No1 challenger.

JJoshua added: “Both of those guys are ranked No1. If I don’t fight those guys, I’d have to give up my belt.”

Joshua’s win made amends for losing to Ruiz Jr previously in seven rounds in New York back in June, and the Londoner has his sights in two fights in 2020, the second planned to be Wilder.

Of the potential Wilder match-up, Joshua told BBC Radio 2: “It has to happen in 2020. We’re in same division and era. If these guys want to make history, especially Wilder… let’s get it on, let’s make history.”