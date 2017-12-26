Joshua: Parker is unpredictable

Brit heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua has vowed to avoid a trash talking war with Joseph Parker but admits he is confused by the Kiwi’s verbal assault.

IBF/WBA champion Joshua — regarded by most as the world’s best heavyweight — and WBO belt holder Parker should have their Cardiff clash confirmed within a fortnight.

The fight will likely take place in late March or early April as Joshua sets about trying to unify the titles and become the undisputed best.

Joshua said: “Parker, I don’t know, it’s unpredictable, because from a fighting perspective, I know I can beat him.

“But he’s now trying to challenge me mentally, the things he’s saying, the way he’s acting, this is out of character.

“So I have to reassess Parker. I don’t get where he’s got this lease of confidence, I just don’t get it but I’m going to have to assess Parker because he’s not going to trouble me physically, he’s trying to get to me mentally.

“I have to keep my cool and not get involved in any trash talking.”