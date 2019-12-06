Anthony Joshua will cede more than three stone in his rematch against Andy Ruiz Jnr after weighing-in significantly lighter than when the two men met in New York in June.

The British fighter, then an undefeated world champion, was stunned by the paunchy Mexican-American who slipped through his defences and knocked him down in round seven.

Joshua has trimmed down ahead of the second WBA, IBF and WBO title showdown with an eye on taking the contest deep into the latter rounds, saying he expects a “marathon, not a sprint”.

The 30-year-old, who weighed 17st 7lb for the first bout at Madison Square Garden, comes in at less than 17st for the rematch after ditching heavy weight-lifting and refocusing on his technique.

His rival has added weight for this contest, adding 15 pounds since June.

The Briton has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in his bid to reclaim the title at the fight dubbed: “Clash on the Dunes.”

“I may be less than 17 stone,” Joshua said. “I’m punching loose and heavy – rhythm and flow.

“Before I was trying to bench-press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realising the sweet science of the sport. I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now.”

Ruiz, however, said he would not “underestimate” Joshua and that he had his own strategies to counter the former Olympic champion.

“I know he lost weight and that he will try and box me around,” Ruiz added. “So it’s my job to prevent that.

“[In the June bout] I was the one who had the strength, the one backing him up. When I jabbed I pushed him away.”

Joshua believes this will not be the last time the two fight each other and predicted a third bout in the future if Ruiz was up for it.

“This ain’t going to be the last time I see Ruiz in the ring,” Joshua said. “We make for good fights.

“I think there’s definitely gonna be a knockout and that is what people want to see, bloodshed and knockouts.”