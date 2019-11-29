Anthony Joshua has dismissed detractors who have called for him to retire if he loses his highly anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr on December 7.

The 30-year-old has been the subject of mass speculation after suffering the first defeat of his career to the Mexican-American back in June.

Some have suggested he could or should quit the sport if he’s unable to win his belts back in the upcoming return, but the man himself has now shot down this idea.

AJ said during Sky’s face-to-face Gloves Are Off show: “It is weird because you get: ‘Ah, if you lose your next fight you should retire.’

“I say: ‘You didn’t tell me to get in the gym so who are you to tell me to get out of the gym?’

“I swear I’ll fight till I’m 50. I fight because I love the game.”

Heavyweight rival Tyson Fury is one person who has said Joshua should retire if he loses to Ruiz Jr again.

“He has to get a couple of wins under his belt and convince the public that he’s a fighting man again,” Fury told IFL TV.

“Go to school, learn what to do again. Get a bit of mental coaching, and that’s it. Try and make a comeback.

“If he can’t make a comeback, if he can’t beat Andy Ruiz Jr., you ain’t going to do anything to Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder or any other decent heavyweight in the world either.

“If he can’t beat Ruiz in the rematch he’s done, finished, goodnight, bye-bye.”