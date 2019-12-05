Anthony Joshua was in bullish mood at the press conference ahead of his hotly anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The pair are set to fight on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia as the Brit aims to reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO world titles that he lost to the Mexican fighter on June 1 at Madison Square Garden.

The 30-year-old said: “I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now.

“I’m punching loose and heavy – rhythm and flow. Before I was trying to bench-press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realising the sweet science of the sport.

The Watford man was also keen to stress that he will be coming into the fight significantly lighter than in previous bouts.

“I may be less than 17 stone,” he told BBC Sport.

Joshua weighed in at 17st 9lbs in the last fight, but his decision to reduce his weight appears part of a change in training to make up for the first professional defeat of his career.

The last time he fought at under 18st was five years ago; against Denis Bakhtov in his ninth pro fight.

Boxing analyst Steve Bunce said the news of Joshua’s weight was surprising.

“I think it’s startling,” said Bunce. “Heavyweights like Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson that didn’t carry flesh, they don’t lose three pounds between fights, they normally increase slightly. They don’t drop weight.

“He’s suggesting he’ll drop 9lbs – nearly a stone lighter than the Klitschko fight.

“He’s moved away from strength and conditioning to pure boxing training.”

