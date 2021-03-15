Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have signed on for two fights to unify the world heavyweight titles, Joshua´s promoter, Eddie Hearn, said on Monday.

With terms of the deal set on Saturday, Hearn’s company, Matchroom, and Fury’s promoter, Top Rank, have 30 days to find a site and a date for the first fight in June or July.

“The hard part is always getting everybody to put pen to paper,” Hearn told ESPN. “But this was a major effort from all parties to get this over the line. You had rival promoters, rival networks and rival fighters.”

Joshua and Fury will reportedly split proceeds 50-50 from their first fight, with the victor taking a 60-40 cut for the rematch.

Joshua’s WBA, IBF and WBO belts, and Fury’s WBC title, will be on the line.

Hearn said he’s already had multiple offers to stage the all-British showdown in the Middle East, America, Asia and Europe.