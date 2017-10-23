Joshua expects 12 rounds against Takam

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said that he is expecting to be taken the full 12 rounds during his title fight with Carlos Takam on Saturday.

Joshua is the overwhelming favourite to come out on top in Cardiff, with Takam only confirmed as his opponent last week after Kubrat Pulev was forced to pull out with a shoulder injury.

Only three of Joshua’s previous 19 opponents have lasted more than three rounds against the Brit – including Wladimir Klitschko in his most recent bout – but the champion is not expecting an easy evening.

“He is durable. He will become more durable because he’ll be in hostile territory,” Joshua told Sky Sports News.

“When you come into that type of environment, what have you got to lose? He’ll say: ‘I’ll give it my all’.

“People have said: ‘Josh, what round? What round?’ I think we’re going for a 10 to 12 round fight because this guy’s head is like a block of cement.”

Joshua’s IBF and WBA titles will be on the line in Cardiff this weekend.