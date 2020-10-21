Heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, has condemned the attack on #EndSARS protesters across the country, especially in Lagos State, where those at Lekki Toll Gate were fire at by Nigerian Army.

The shootings Tuesday night caused an unknown number of deaths and injuries, sparking global outrage.

“The situation has escalated, the violence and killings are horrendous,” Joshua wrote on Twitter early Wednesday. “All because of people saying they want to live in peace?”

“Change will happen! It’s time,” he said.

Joshua, who is of Nigerian descent, said in a video message on Tuesday that he’s making “tangible efforts” to support protesters, including sending care packages.

He said he wants to make plans to visit Nigeria — as he’s done in the past — after his December 12 fight against Kubrat Pulev.

“But for sure, from London and far and wide, your voices are definitely being heard,” the 31-year-old Joshua said. “So keep on pushing, keep on striving, you have my support through and through. My ears and my eyes have been opened. I understand the issue you guys are facing.”

Joshua has credited Nigeria for inspiring him professionally.

He has spoken fondly of his visit to a Lagos slum, and has talked of one day holding a title fight in the country.