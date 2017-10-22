The Nigerian Online Newspaper


Sport

Joshua attacks Pulev 

By The Eagle Online
Anthony Joshua has hit out at Kubrat Pulev after the Bulgarian was forced to withdraw from their fight in Cardiff due to injury.
Pulev cited a pectoral muscle tear as the injury, but Joshua believes he would never pull out of a fight over a “niggle”.
Joshua went as far to say he was “pissed off” Pulev decided to pull out, prompting Carlos Takam to step in as a replacement.
The heavyweight champion will still fight this Saturday, but admitted he was annoyed about the opponent change.
Related Stories

Joshua battle-ready for Takam 

Takam promises Joshua hell 

Joshua wants Tyson Fury showdown 

Joshua said: “If you knew the injuries I have faced in camp… I had glandular fever against Dominic Breazeale, and my shoulder in this camp – fighters go through a lot.
“Two weeks before the Klitschko fight I went for a Thai massage and she stretched me. “She pulled my arm down my leg and it cramped my back.
“I swear, I was walking ­doubled over, two weeks before.
“But we crack on. I fought Michael Sprott with a fractured back – just crack on.
“My trainer, Rob ­McCracken, doesn’t like it. He says: ‘You have to listen to me, Josh, if I ever have to pull you out of a fight.’”

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online