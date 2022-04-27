Josh Maja on Birmingham radar

Birmigham City has signified interest in one-cap Super Eagles attacker, Josh Maja.

Maja is currently on loan at Stoke City from Bordeaux and has had an average performance for the Potters.

In seventeen games, the attacker has scored two goals and assisted three for Stoke City who have an option to make the deal permanent.

Birmingham Live is reporting that there are interests on the former Sunderland player as they look to him to boost their chances next season.

Maja was given a standing ovation in Stoke’s win over QPR after a difficult few months at the club.

With Birmingham previously moving for the player’s signature, Bordeaux may be convinced to listen to the right offer for the 23-year old forward.

Maja earned a Super Eagles call up in 2019 and featured as a substitute in the 2-2 draw against Ukraine.

He was a teammate to Super Eagles and Watford winger, Samuel Kalu at Bordeaux.

He was also at Fulham on loan last season but couldn’t save the Cottagers from relegation.