Joseph Ayo Babalola University honours Senator Bamidele

Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) has resolved to honour Senator Opeyemi Bamidele with a Doctorate on January 27th, 2023 during the 13th convocation ceremony of the institution.

This was stated in a statement by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele media office which was made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the statement, Senator Bamidele was considered for the Doctorate following his contributions to national development.

The statement read, “On Friday, 27th January, 2023, Distinguished Sen. Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, CON; the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, will be one of the recipients of Honorary Doctorate Degree (honoris causa) at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State.

“‘According to a letter addressed to Bamidele by the Registrar of the sprawling faith-based University, Mr. Dapo Adeniyi on 11th October, 2023, he was notified thus:

“As part of the plans towards the 13th Convocation Ceremonies of our university, I write to notify you that you have been considered to receive a prestigious University doctorate degree (honoris causa) at the event which is scheduled to hold sometime in January, 2023. Your undeniable contributions and relevance to nation building and leadership in Nigeria and the world at large are some of the reasons for nominating you for our prestigious honorary degree.”

“Bamidele, currently the Chairman of Southern Senators Forum, was an elected Member of the 7th House of Representatives and three-term Member of the prestigious Lagos State Cabinet where he served under Governors Tinubu and Fashola, between 2000 and 2011.

“He is a lawyer without border, licensed to practise in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court; an Attorney and Counselor-at-Law of the State of New York, USA; and a Notary Public of Nigeria.”