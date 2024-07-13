Jos School Tragedy: 81 victims discharged from hospitals

No fewer than 81 victims of the school building collapse in Jos, the Plateau State capital, have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports Saints Academy, a secondary and primary school in Jos, collapsed on Friday.

This was while students were writing their third term examination.

Dr. Abel Izang, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of Plateau Specialist Hospital, disclosed the discharge of the patients in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Jos.

Izang said out of the 39 patients hospitalised on Friday, 23 had been discharged, while two were referred to the Jos University Teaching Hospital due to spinal injuries.

He further said that the five patients who were still on admission were in stable conditions.

Similarly, Prof. Steve Anzaku, the Chief Medical Director of Bingham University Teaching Hospital, said out of the 55 hospitalised, 23 were discharged and those on admission were in stable conditions.

Chioma Ofodille, Public Relations Officer of Our Lady of Apostles Hospital, said 23 out of the 32 patients brought to the facility had been discharged, while the remaining nine were also in stable conditions.

Dr. Josiah Njem, the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, told NAN that the six victims of the collapsed building hospitalised in the hospital with various injuries were in stable conditions.

NAN reports that no further casualty had been recorded from the four hospitals that treated the victims.

NAN reports that Musa Ashoms, the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communications, on Friday confirmed that 154 people were brought out of the debris of the collapsed building.

Twenty-two were confirmed dead by Ashoms, who also disclosed that six were in critical conditions.

