Jos prison attack: We lost one personnel, nine inmates, 262 escaped — NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service has said that one of its personnel and nine inmates serving their jail terms were killed when gunmen attacked the Jos Correctional Centre on Sunday.

Francis Enobore, the National Public Relations Officer of the service, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the gunmen attacked the facility on Sunday evening.

According to Enobore, 262 inmates also escaped from the facility during the incident, adding that 10 of them were later arrested.

He explained that one of the attackers was neutralised during exchange of fire between the armed squad of the service and the gunmen.

He also said that one of the personnel of the service and six inmates were severely injured during the attack.

Enobore said: “One of the gunmen trapped within the Medium Security Custodial Center, Jos after invading the facility has been identified as one of those killed in the gun duel.

“Sadly, one of our armed squad personnel paid the supreme price in the encounter, while nine inmates also lost their lives.

“Another staff of the Service was shot in the hand and six inmates were also injured in the attack.

“Meanwhile, some of the attackers and a total of 262 inmates escaped in the melee before reinforcement could come from sister services.

“However, 10 have so far been recaptured leaving 252 at large.”

The National PRO said that the Controller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, had condoled with the family and friends of the gallant officer who paid the ultimate price in the encounter and promised that his death would not be in vain.

Nababa promised to go after all the perpetrators and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

He thanked the officers and men of other security agencies for the support in bringing the situation under control and assured members of the public that the safety of inmates including their care and support, would continue to be the top priority of his administration.

He called for collaboration from Nigerians to apprehend the fleeing inmates by volunteering credible intelligence that could nip such ugly incidents in the bud.

NAN reports that the Jos Medium Security Custodial Centre as at the time of the attack had 1,060 inmates comprising 560 pre-trial detainees and 500 convicts.