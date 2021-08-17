Jos killings: Prevent escalation, PFN advises govt

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on the Federal Government to take preemptive measures to forestall another crisis the recent Jos killings may cause.

The president of the fellowship, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, stated this in a statement in Ibadan on Tuesday.

Oke, while condemning the incident that led to the loss of lives of many travelers, urged that a halt should be put to bloodshed in the country.

The cleric, who is also the presiding bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, noted that the killing of the commuters was the height of inhumanity and ungodliness.

“Nobody has the right to kill or take the life of his fellow human being. Before God, our Creator, life is sacrosanct. He frowns at bloodshed in whatever guise,” the PFN president said.

Oke urged the government to bring the arms of the law to bear in the matter.

He also implored the authorities to swing into action with a view to preventing some individuals who might want to use the situation to cause violence.

“This won’t do anyone any good in the land. We have enough to contend with in the country than further plunge the nation into needless and avoidable problems,” Oke said.

The PFN president has appealed for calm, noting that the country could only develop in an atmosphere of peace.

“There’s no peace of mind where problems exist. We should always strive to live peaceably among ourselves,” he advised.