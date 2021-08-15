Jos killings: LG Chairman warns against reprisals

Alhaji Shehu Usman, Chairman, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, has warned residents against revenge over the killing of commuters in the area.

Criminals on Saturday attacked a convoy of buses conveying commuters on Rukuba Road in Jos North LGA, killed 22 persons and injuring scores.

Usman gave the warning in a statement by the Senior Information Officer of the local government, Philip Eplong, in Jos on Sunday.

The Chairman said the council would not tolerate attempts from any individual or group to disrupt the already established peace and peaceful coexistence of residents in the area.

He described the recent acts of violence on innocent commuters as unacceptable, cautioning residents against the temptations of taking revenge as security agents were handling the matter.

Usman stated that any person or group of persons caught in connection with such attacks would be arrested and prosecuted.

The Chairman commended the relentless efforts of Governor Simon Lalong in putting mechanisms in place to ensure prompt attention and response to security breaches in the state.

He also commended law enforcement agencies for their prompt response in averting escalation of the violence, urging them to put in every effort to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act and bring them to justice.

“This high level of savagery, inhumanity and reckless disregard for sanctity of life cannot go unpunished,” he said.

He sued for calm and urged residents to go about their normal businesses.

Usman assured the people that the council would continue to work closely with security agencies to ensure protection of lives and property.