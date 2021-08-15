Jos killings: Lalong imposes curfew on Jos North LGA

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Jos North Local Government, following Saturday’s attack on commuters around Jos North Local Government Area.

A total of 23 persons were reportedly killed and 23 injured.

Lalong in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Sunday in Jos said the action was to forestall further security threat in the area.

The governor had on Saturday announced that Jos North, Jos South and Bassa Local Government areas would be under curfew from 6p.m to 6a.m.

“From 2p.m. of today, Sunday 15th August 2021, a 24-hour curfew will come into effect in Jos North Local Government Area.

“This is necessitated by security reports which indicate rising threats to the safety of lives and properties within the local government,” he said.

He urged residents of the state to comply with the directive to allow security agencies maintain law and order and deal with those bent on causing chaos.

Lalong stressed that the 24-hour curfew in Jos North Local Government would be operational until further notice.