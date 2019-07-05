A Jos High Court on Friday ordered that six men who allegedly kidnapped and raped two girls, be remanded in prison custody, pending hearing in their bail applications.

The Attorney-General of Plateau charged Inusa Yahaya, Rabiu Jibrin, Abdullahi Mohammed, Nuhu Mohammed, Sale Suleiman and Lawal Saidu all residents of Jos with conspiracy, kidnapping, rape and extortion.

Justice Christine Dabup of High Court IV, adjourned the case until July 24 for the bail applications and October 18 and October 28 for hearing.

Earlier, Gideon AZi, Principal State Counsel, Plateau Ministry of Justice, who represented the AG, told that that the accused committed the offense on March 6, 2019.

He said: “My Lord, the accused persons on March 6, conspired, kidnapped two young girls, raped them and extorted their parents of N2.1 Million there committed offices contrary to sections 245 (1)(2)(3), 256(1) and 276 of the penal code of Plateau.

“The accused had abducted the two victims at Rantya Quarters in Jos South Local Government and took them to an unknown destination for a period of time until ransom of N2. 130 million was paid to them.

“The suspects committed the offence along with two others, one Samaila Adams now late and one Sule, who is now at large.

“My Lord, l apply that the matter be adjourned to enable them file their bail applications properly and for me to also reply accordingly.

“It won’t be proper for us to take the applications in piece meal but at a go.

“I hereby apply that the suspects be kept in Prison Custody pending when the bail applications would be taken on the next adjourned date.”

After the charges were read to them, the accused pleaded not guilty to all the four count charge.

Counsel Yahaya, Malam A.S. Umar and Counsel for Jibrin and Mohammed, A. Garkuwa prayed the court to admit their clients to bail in the most liberal terms.