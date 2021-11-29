Jos correctional centre attack: NCoS conducts headcount

The Plateau State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service says it is conducting a headcount to ascertain the number of inmates that have escaped from the Jos Correctional centre, following an attack on the facility by gunmen on Sunday.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer of the command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Longdiem spoke with the NAN on Monday in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

The NAN recalls that gunmen invaded the prison yard on Sunday evening, but were vehemently resisted by the armed personnel of combined security agencies in the state.

Some of the inmates, however, escaped from the facility during the attack.

The Plateau State Police Command has arrested eight of the escaped inmates and promised to arrest all others still at large.

Longdiem said the headcount would enable the NCoS to have an accurate number of inmates that had escaped from the facility.

He said: “We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates.

“This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped.”

The NAN reports that there is heavy presence of armed security personnel around correctional centre.

Residents of the city are, however, going about their normal businesses, except that those who reside around the facility are still apprehensive about the situation.