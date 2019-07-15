Kefas Yilrwang, the Acting Managing Director of the Jos Metropolitan Development Board, says lack of equipment is hampering the ongoing operation to rescue people from the building that collapsed in Jos on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two-story building collapsed at Delimi, Butcher Lane, in the capital city.

Yilrwang also told NAN in Jos that absence of facility had compelled operatives to conduct the rescue work manually.

He also said the operation was not well organised as many people in the neighbourhood were trooping to the scene of the incident to rescue people that were trapped in rubbles.

“Everyone wants to help and the whole place is jam-packed, making it difficult for rescuing agents to perform their duties,” he said.

The acting managing director, however, said the operation would continue till the following day.

NAN.