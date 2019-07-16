The Director of the National Orientation Agency in Plateau, Bulus Dabit, has decried what he called “breach of construction ethics” in the building of houses in the country.

Dabit was reacting to Monday’s collapse of a three-stores building at Delimi community in Jos North Local Government Area which claimed many lives.

He made the statement during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Jos.

He said: “There are regulatory laws in construction which are not adhered to in Nigeria. Poor quality of building materials are mostly used for construction regardless of the risks.

“We call on regulatory agencies to monitor buildings to forestall similar occurrences.”

He said there should be regular integrity test for buildings, and that due process for construction should also be strictly adhered to.

The director said that producers of construction materials should also be regulated.

He said: “This is part of our campaign plea for the made in Nigeria goods. We want quality materials that will encourage Nigerians to patronise locally made products.”

NAN reports that the latest death toll resulting from the building collapse is put at 14 and four persons injured as confirmed by the National Emergency Management Agency.

The structure collapsed in the late hours of Monday killing the landlord, his pregnant daughter and other occupants.