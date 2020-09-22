Jordon Ibe has joined Derby County on a two-year deal after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract in the summer.

The 24-year-old had moved to the Cherries from Liverpool in 2016 for a then club-record fee of £15 million.

He arrives at Pride Park, where he previously had a loan spell in the 2014-15 season, as a free agent.

“Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability,” said Rams boss, Phillip Cocu.

“He has performed for several years in the Premier League and at 24 years of age he still has many years ahead of him in his career.”