Jonathan visits David Mark after ADC’s caucus meeting

Former President Goodluck Jonathan visited the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, after the party’s first national caucus meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The visit to Mark, late on Thursday, came amid speculations about the former president contesting the 2027 presidential election.

There was no official statement after the visit or any inkling about what they discussed.

However, speculations have been rife about Jonathan contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Those backing his candidacy are of the view that he stands a good chance of giving President Bola Tinubu a good fight in the election because he ticks all the boxes in the 2027 poll.

Apart from the fact that he is from the South, Jonathan can also serve only one term having ruled before now.

This makes it easy for the North to be rest assured that power will return to the zone in 2031.

The Eagle Online recalls that Mark was the President of the Senate when the chamber adopted the Doctrine of Necessity that paved the way for Jonathan to become the Acting President when late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was ill.