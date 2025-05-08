Jonathan speaks on Nigeria’s move towards a one-party state

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the perceived movement of Nigeria towards a one-party state.

Jonathan spoke in a tribute at a memorial lecture held in honour of late elder statesman and nationalist, Chief Edwin Clark, on Wednesday in Abuja.

He warned against any attempt to transform Nigeria into a one-party state through political manipulation, adding that it would be dangerous and destabilising for the country’s fragile democracy.

While acknowledging that some countries have successfully practised one-party systems under unique historical and social conditions, the former president cautioned that Nigeria’s complex ethnic, religious, and political landscape demands a more inclusive and carefully designed political framework.

He said: “Yes, one-party states – countries have managed them.

“Yes, a one-party state may not be evil after all because Julius Nyerere of Tanzania used a one-party state to stabilise his country in the early days of independence.

Also Read:

“He felt that the country, just like Nigeria, had too many tribes and tongues, and two principled religions: Christianity and Islam.

“If we allow multiple parties, some may follow religious lines, others tribal, and unity will be difficult.

“But it was properly planned, it was not by accident.

“If we must, as a nation, adopt a one-party system, then it must be designed, planned by experts, and we must know what we are going in for.

“But if we arrive at it through the back door by political manipulations, then we are heading for crisis.”

Jonathan advised that the current multiparty democracy, despite its imperfections, remains better suited to Nigeria’s diverse population, adding: “Probably, in a country like Nigeria, it’s better we allow the system to stay as it is.

“But if for some reason we must adopt a one-party system, then it should not be accidental.

“It should not come through political manipulation.”

Jonathan also urged Clark’s family to institute an annual memorial lecture in his honour, saying it would sustain his vision for a united, equitable, and prosperous Nigeria.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, lamented that the sacrifices made by Nigeria’s founding fathers and nationalists like Clark were being squandered.

Obi said: “The labour of our heroes’ past is already in vain.

“The state of insecurity, poverty in rural communities, and the rising cost of living have all betrayed their sacrifices.”

A former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, who chaired the occasion, reiterated the importance of unity in the country.

Gowon said: “Nigeria can only make progress when national interest is placed above personal ambition.”

Post Views: 3