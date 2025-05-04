Jonathan, Kekere-Ekun, others to honour ex-CJN Ariwoola with book launch

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and several other stakeholders in the legal profession are expected to grace the launch of a book chronicling the judicial career of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The book titled, “Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, CJN, GCON: Through the Cases,” is co-authored by senior lawyers, Dr Charles Mekwunye (SAN) and Ayo Olanrewaju, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of the Editorial Board of the Nigerian Weekly Law Reports.

Dr Mekwunye, who spoke in Lagos ahead of the book launch scheduled for May 8 in Abuja, shared that the book provides a comprehensive exploration of Justice Ariwoola’s years of service in Nigeria’s appellate courts, highlighting his significant contributions to the development of the nation’s jurisprudence.

According to Mekwunye, the book critically examines Justice Ariwoola’s judgments, shedding light on his judicial philosophy and impact, this shedding lights on who Justice Ariwoola is through his judicial activities.

He emphasized that Justice Ariwoola, known for his adherence to legal precedent, never delivered a dissenting judgment throughout his career yet advanced legal principles through his consensus opinions.

Explaining this, the Senior Advocate said; “What we found so unique and interesting about him is that he never delivered a dissenting judgement. When we inquired as to why this happened, it was discovered that he had actually taken a minority position many times but other majority voices in judgements at the end of the day deferred to him and his minority position was finally adopted as the majority judgement.”

Mekwunye described Justice Ariwoola as a courageous judge who always pursued the path of justice during his time at the Supreme Court.

He compared Ariwoola to legendary jurists such as Lord Denning and Lord Viscount Simmonds, noting that while he is not a reformist like Lord Denning, he also does not possess the ultra-conservative views of Lord Viscount Simmonds but he noted that Justice Ariwoola can best be described as a conservative judge.

Furthermore, Mekwunye highlighted that the book reveals Justice Ariwoola’s character and ethos, making it a valuable reference for judges and aspiring judges, as it discusses many landmark cases he decided.

“His lordship, Justice Ariwoola is a fearless, strong-willed, and incorruptible jurist—a consummate legal expert who has diligently and meticulously provided invaluable service to Nigeria through his judicial pronouncements and administrative competence.

“His vast experience in the study and practice of law, spanning over four decades, has made him a reservoir of knowledge,” Mekwunye stated.

According to him, the book launch which will hold in Abuja on Thursday, May 8 will have in attendance who is who in the legal profession in Nigeria, top judicial officer including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association and a host of others.

