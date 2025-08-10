Jonathan, Diri, Oyebanji, Bode George, others extol Olubolade

Eminent personalities across Nigeria converged in Lagos on Friday and Saturday to bid the former Military Administrator (MILAD) of Bayelsa State and former Police Affairs Minister, Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade (retd), goodbye.

Present at the Saint John’s Military Protestant Church, Bonny Camp, Victoria Island on Saturday for the funeral service were Governors Duoye Diri and Biodun Oyebanji of Bayelsa and Ekiti States respectively.

Others included former First Lady, Dr. Patience Goodluck Jonathan; Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George; former Governor Niyi Adebayo of Ekiti State; Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, who represented the Chief of Naval Staff; serving and retired military officers; Prof. Steve Azaiki; and Senator Ben Murray Bruce.

The Vicar, Rev E.A. Dodo, during the sermon, raised a poser: “What would you be remembered for?”

According to Dodo: “Wherever you find yourself, ensure you’re living a life of victory.

“I want to ask once again what you would be remembered for?

“Some of us are here today because of the value our father (Olubolade) added to their lives.

“Yesterday evening during the Service of Songs, it was clearly mentioned by Governor Diri that the only sports centre in Bayelsa today was built by Navy Captain Olubolade, retired, when he was military administrator there.

“I asked once again: ‘What would you be remembered for?’

“I pray for you that God’ll guide you to live a victorious life.”

To Governor Diri, it’s a worthy celebration of life for a worthy son.

He said the funeral was a state burial accorded to a worthy son.

He said: “In moment like this, we fall short of words to comfort the family.

“But just believe in God and God alone.

“And like my brother Oyebanji said, the man lying in state here is a man of honour.

“That’s enough to comfort you.

“He has lived a life of cultural identification and discipline.

“Apart from Ekiti State, where he hailed from, he’s also the son of Bayelsa.

“He carried dual citizenship.

“He lived a life of humility and saving lives.

“He had what it took to take lives, but he never spilled blood.

“There was an occasion like that when he was MILAD in Bayelsa.

“As if he was preparing for his exit, he had a lavish 70th birthday in Bayelsa last year, and at 71, he is no more, which means he actually prepared for this journey.

“We loved him, but God loved him best.

“Adieu Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade, continue to rest in the bosom of your Lord.”

Diri also renamed the Civil Service Estate in Yenagoa after Olubolade to honour him.

Oyebanji said the tributes in the programme in honour of Olubolade were enough consolation for the family and loved ones that he lived a life worthy of emulation.

He said: “To Mrs. Olubolade and children, God will be with you and carry you.

“God will lead a rescue team to you.

“On behalf of the government and people of Ekiti State, we commiserate with you.

“To the children, if you read through the tributes in honour of your late father, you’ll be happy.

“And to the people of Bayelsa State, I thank you.

“It can’t be better than this.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was represented by his wife, Patience Jonathan, said only God could console the family, adding that it is not easy to lose a loved one.

She said that though her husband was unavoidably absent because of an international commitment, he was with them in spirit.

She said: “We’re here to condole you.

“Even if he’s not here physically, he’s here spiritually.

“Mrs. Margaret Alamieyeseigha, I greet you.

“Bayelsa is fully here!

“They’re the host.

“I can’t thank the governor, Duoye Diri, enough for organising this state burial for Olubolade.

“He mobilised everyone in Bayelsa from politicians to traditional rulers.

“You have made us proud.

“The angels (referring to the choristers), are not left out and the media also.

“Thank you for coming.

“We’re gathered here to pay the last respect to Navy Captain Caleb Olubolade, retired.

“As a military administrator of a young state, he left a lasting legacy.

“He also distinguished himself as Minister of three ministries: Police Affairs, FCT, and Special Duties – under my husband.

“The number of people that turned up for his funeral is an indication of the value he added to several lives.

“To the family, the Lord would comfort you.

“Death is inevitable.

“So, it means we’re all going to die.

“And we should be mindful of our actions and inactions.

“Our beloved brother left when the ovation was loudest.

“Though he (Olubolade) has left us, he will be deeply missed but not forgotten.”

Referring to the widow, Mopelola Olubolade, Jonathan said: “We, Bayelsans, will stand by you.”

One of the grandsons of Olubolade, Washington Akinadewo, who gave the vote of thanks, said the presence of people and tributes to the late Olubolade “are enough comfort for the family.

“We thank you for honouring us and wish you a safe journey back to your destinations.”

Thereafter, the convoy led by the Naval team and Ebony caskets pall bearers after a brief military honour at the entrance of the church, headed to Ikoyi Vaults, where the remains of Olubolade were interred after a full military parade led by Rear Admiral Olugbode.

Olugbode was Olubolade’s Aide-de-Camp (ADC) when he was the MILAD of Bayelsa State between 1997 and 1998.

