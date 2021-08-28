Jonathan congratulates Olu of Warri

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated the 21st Olu of Warri, Atuwatse III on his ascension to the throne of Warri kingdom.

Jonathan gave the congratulatory message when he visited the Olu at his palace on Saturday in Warri.

“I was to come for the coronation but I could not make it. So I said I should come to pay my respects to the Olu of Warri.

“We have come to join all of you to celebrate. This palace is not new to me.

“I have been close to the palace and I appreciate what the Olu of Warri stands for in the leadership system.

“He is a young man with wisdom. We are pleased to have a dynamic king in the Niger Delta.

“A king that will handle issues on Niger Delta that all of us will be happy. We join your immediate family, the Itsekiri Nation to congratulate you,” Jonathan said.

Responding, the Atuwatse III thanked the former president for the visit and his contribution to the development of Nigeria and by extension, Africa.

The king who was coronated on Aug. 21, said, “we are very much proud to be associated with you. We are proud of what you are doing in the country and the Africa continent.

“We are indeed aware you had every intention to be with us on Saturday.

“I want to use this opportunity to say that in all ways we can work together, let us do.

“Let us start speaking with one voice as a region. I assure that the message from this throne will be one of unity, peace and progress and the Niger Delta and Nigeria will be better for it.”