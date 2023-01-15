Jonathan cautions politicians against judicial blackmail

Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has admonished politicians in the country to allow the judiciary perform its constitutional functions, saying society is dynamic.

He spoke during the book presentation/reception marking the retirement of the Bayelsa Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri.

At the event in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the former president acknowledged the critical role Justice Abiri played when she swore-in Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, thus averting a constitutional crisis and advised politicians not to be blinded by the power they wield.

Jonathan equally cautioned judicial officers to strive to be impartial and courageous in upholding the rule of law, which he noted was significant in the delivery of justice.

His words: “I advise politicians that while in office, let us not try to blackmail the judiciary because it is conservative.

“When we get political power, we get so blinded.

“Politicians should know that society is changing.

“Today, we are celebrating our retiring Chief Judge because she has served meritoriously.

“In 2015, she left Bayelsa for Rivers to perform the swearing-in of the governor, thereby averting anarchy.

“It appears that the judicial arm is more functional than the executive.”

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State hailed Justice Abiri for her outstanding achievements, noting that during her 15-year term as Chief Judge, she swore in three governors in Bayelsa State and one in Rivers State.

He listed the governors as Chief Timipre Sylva (2008), Senator Seriake Dickson (2012), Douye Diri (2020) and Nyesom Wike (2015).]

Diri described Abiri as a legal icon who rendered unblemished and meritorious service in three decades of legal practice.

He said the state would still require her services due to her commitment and wealth of experience.

Diri said her retirement was the beginning of a fresh chapter for the renowned judge, who displayed exemplary character and attracted dignity to the Bench.

He noted that Abiri is soft-spoken and humble, but also a personality that carries the full weight of the law, with a balanced approach to leadership.

The Governor assured that his government will continue to respect the rule of law as well as partner the judiciary in delivering the dividends of democracy to all Bayelsans.

Chairman of the occasion and Chairman of the Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), lauded Abiri as an elegant, brilliant and hardworking jurist, who represents the very best in the legal profession.

Olanikpekun also commended the Diri administration for supporting the judiciary, expressing belief that in a few days a substantive Chief Judge would be appointed for the state judiciary.

Earlier, at a special parade and valedictory court session in her honour, different speakers extolled her virtues and her contribution to the growth of the judiciary in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Thompson Okpoko stated that Abiri served well in honour and character, having witnessed her emergence as the third substantive CJ of Bayelsa State.

Chief Okpoko said lawyers in the state attest to the fact that she exhibited the true qualities required of a judge while presiding over cases as well as in the administration of justice.

Also, the Chief Judge of Zamfara State and Chairman, Body of Chief Judges, Justice Lulu Aliyu, stated that Abiri had great qualities in temperament, legal knowledge and its appreciation.

Responding, Justice Abiri expressed appreciation particularly to Governor Diri for making her experience under his administration seamless, owing to the financial autonomy introduced as governor of the state.

She stressed that the state judiciary now executes quality projects without external supervision or stifling of funds.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that three books were unveiled at the event: Kate Abiri: Footprints on the Bench; Judges and Judging in Nigeria; and Bayelsa State Law Reports: Volume One.

The Chief Launcher and President of the De Wayles Group, High Chief Emonena Wayles Egukawhore, donated the sum of $100,000 and N20 million for the books, while the Rivers State Government donated N200 million.

The Bayelsa State Government gave N250 million and Chief Gesi Asamowei N5 million.

Dignitaries at the colourful event included wife of the former President, Dame Patience Jonathan; wife of the Bayelsa State Governor, Justice Patience Diri; and wife of the first civilian Governor of the State, Margaret Alamieyeseigha.

Others were Governor Nyesom Wike, represented by the Rivers State Head of Service, Rufus Godwin; and the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, represented by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwale Iyamu (SAN).

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo; his predecessor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (rtd); members of the National Assembly from the state led by Dr. Fred Agbedi (Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency); lawmakers; first Military Administrator of old Rivers State and immediate past chairman of the state traditional rulers council, King Alfred DieteSpiff; and Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council, King Bubaraye Dakolo, also attended the event.

Some of the legal icons in attendance were Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Chima Centus Nweze; retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Francis Tabai; Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice Gabriel Kolawole; and President, National industrial Court.

Others are Justice B. B. Karnyip; Chief Judges of Rivers, Edo, Cross River and Zamfara States; as well as Justice Daniel Ayah, President, Bayelsa State Customary Court of Appeal; and his counterparts from Rivers and Edo States.