Jonathan approved life overseas treatment for Heads of Service, Perm Secs – Melaye

President-Goodluck-Jonathan-e1413776272813.jpg
This was revealed in a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye

Facts have emerged that fomer President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, approved life overseas treatment for former Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

This was revealed in a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who described the development as a aberration, said the approval was contained in an Act passed by the National Assembly in 2008.‎

Responding, the Senate ‎President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, directed the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public service to investigate the allegation and report back to the Senate.


