Jonathan approved life overseas treatment for Heads of Service, Perm Secs – Melaye

Facts have emerged that fomer President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, approved life overseas treatment for former Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

This was revealed in a point of order raised by Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who described the development as a aberration, said the approval was contained in an Act passed by the National Assembly in 2008.‎

Responding, the Senate ‎President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, directed the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public service to investigate the allegation and report back to the Senate.