Joke Silva prays for Tinubu ahead of the presidential poll

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, has said a word of prayer for the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the general election on Saturday.

The veteran actress, who has proudly supported and advocated for Tinubu, posted images from the massive event that took place in Lagos a few days ago.

Silva congratulated Tinubu for having a hard-fought campaign, noting that the rally was the final of all presidential rallies.

She prayed for the victory of the presidential candidate and Kashim Shettima, his running mate.

She wrote: “The grand Lagos rally is the last of the presidential rallies for the APC.

“It has been a well-fought contest by our principal Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And by God’s grace, the ticket is his and Shettima’s.

“As usual with @kemskis and my big sis H.E Mrs Adejoke Orelope Adefulire SA to the president on SDGs.

“Thanks, ladies for everything.”