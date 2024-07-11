Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs on his 82nd birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has celebrated her husband, Olu Jacobs, on his 82nd birthday.

Joke Silva, in a heartfelt message on her Instagram page, expressed her wishes for the legendary actor.

“82 just like that… Agba ko mi nira l’agbara Jesu… Sir J of life @_olujacobs. Wishing you an amazing year ahead,” she wrote.

She also shared a video that included the actor in a customised house coat as she showered him with prayers, stating, “Happy birthday and have an amazing year ahead, my darling… Sir J of life _olujacobs (loving his customised housecoat).”

The celebration comes amid recent rumors about Olu Jacobs’ health.

Speculation had surfaced suggesting that the ailing actor had passed away.

These rumors were quickly dispelled by the Jacobs family, reaffirming that the actor is alive.

Joke Silva had previously revealed that her husband is battling dementia, a revelation that explained his absence from the public eye in recent years.

Also Read:

Despite his health challenges, the couple continues to cherish their moments together, with Silva’s recent tribute highlighting their enduring bond.

Celebrities and fans have begun to congratulate Jacobs on social media.

Commenting on Silva’s post, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde wrote, “Happy birthday to a legend, a father to the industry, an outstanding actor, an incredible soul.”

Osas Ighodaro wrote, “Happy Birthday, legend! God bless you immensely.”

Chioma Akpotha similarly wrote, “A living legend ! Happy birthday, Sir. We love you.”

Post Views: 0