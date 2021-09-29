Joke Silva announces new biography as she celebrates 60th birthday, 40th industry anniversary

Nollywood icon, Joke Silva, is celebrating her 60th birthday.

To mark the occasion, the award-winning actress released lovely pictures with messages of gratitude and an announcement of her biography on her Instagram page.

“Numbers are very important to me; so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #[email protected]

“My biography of that title #[email protected] is actually in the works.

“Psalm 100 (40+60) is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God!”

She also reflected on the events of her 50th birthday 10years ago, renewal of her marital vow with husband, challenges she had faced and how she got through with the love and support from family and friends.

Joke Silva is married to Nollywood legend, Olu Jacobs. They have two children and a granddaughter.