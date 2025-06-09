Joint security team rescues 11 kidnapped victims in Katsina

A joint security team in Katsina State has foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued 11 victims in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state

DSP Abubakar Aliyu, the Public Relations Officer, Katsina Police Command, said this in a statement to newsmen, on Monday in Katsina.

“On June 8, at about 10:30 p.m., a joint security team comprising Police operatives, Military, DSS, members of the Community Watch Corps and vigilante, on a routine patrol along the Danmusa to Mara Dangeza village road, Danmusa LGA, successfully foiled a kidnap attempt and rescued 11 kidnapped victims.

“The team encountered a group of armed bandits attempting to escape with their victims kidnapped from various locations within the state when a gun battle ensued.

“This led to the successful rescue of the 11 victims, comprising nine females and two males.

“The bandits fled the scene due to superior tactics and firepower,” he said.

Aliyu said that the victims were kidnapped from Damawa village in Kankara Local Government, Bakam in Musawa, and Danmusa town.

The state Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, commended the operatives for their bravery.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment and collaboration with sister security agencies to fight the menace in the state.

He further urged the public to continue to support the efforts of the command, as well as other security agencies by timely reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

