A joint security team led by the Divisional Police Officer of Nyanyan in the Federal Capital Territory acting on intelligence on Thursday at about 10:20am arrested 10 suspects for mounting an illegal roadblock and using same to extort money from motorists and other members of the public at the FCT/Nasarawa State boundary.

The suspects were arrested by the security operatives of the COVID-19 lockdown enforcement team along Nyanya-Mararaba axis.

The suspects are: Idoko Raphael, Obi Robert, Augustine Aber, Rapheal Ikyaabo, Stephen Ikpi, Omachola Uranje, Remigius Gosioha, Dyke Ifeanyi, Chinedu Nwoyi and Uzoma Mbadoha, all male.

A cash sum of N7,180, suspected to be proceed of the crime, have been recovered as exhibit.

The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation, it was revealed on Thursday.

3. While reaffirming its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, especially during the lockdown, residents were also enjoined by the police to be security conscious and comply with the Presidential lockdown order, which is to curb the spread of the Corona Virus.

FCT residents, according to the spokesman of its Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, can contact the Command Control room through any of these hotlines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.