Joint police, military operatives repel bandits’ attack on Shinkafi town

Police tactical operatives, in collaboration with the other security agencies, have repelled a large number of bandits who invaded Shinkafi town in their hundreds with intent to attack the innocent people of the area.

According to a statement by the state command’s spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, the bandits, who were from the camp of a notorious bandits kingpin, ‘TURJI’, were heavily engaged in a gun duel by the joint security forces stationed in Shinkafi.

At the end of the gun battle that lasted for hours, one of the bandits was fatally injured, while others escaped with possible bullet wounds.

The Commissioner of Police Ayuba Elkanah, has directed the immediate deployment of the more security operatives to complement the existing security arrangements, to curtail any further attack by the bandits.

He has also commended the resilience of the operatives and charged them to sustain the tempo so that the state can be adequately protected.