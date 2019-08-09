The Investigation team set up to investigate the killing of three officers and a civilian in Taraba state, has started investigation into the matter as the Panel on Friday visited the scene of the incident.

The investigation began less than twenty-four hours when the President Muhammad Buhari ordered investigation into the incident.

The incident occurred on Wednesday along the Ibi – Wukari road, Taraba State when the officers were on investigative duties within the area.

According to the Force Spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, the officers had gone to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu who was indicted in a series of high-profile kidnap.