Joint forces of Army, DSS, others eliminate terrorists in Niger gun battle

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaborative efforts with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and hybrid forces have neutralized several terrorists during a gun duel in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The operation followed a tip-off about plans by the terrorists to unleash mayhem on residents of Iburu village.

A statement by the DSS on Monday said several terrorists were sighted approaching the village on motorcycles to attack the village before the intervention of the security forces.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army and hybrid forces, backed by intelligence support from the DSS on Friday evening in Iburu village, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, killed no less than 45 bandits terrorising the area.

“The DSS on receiving intelligence that the terrorists riding several motorcycles were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

“A gunfight ensued with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists. The villagers said they counted at least 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits.

“They also counted dozens of the bandits’ motorcycles destroyed during the gunfight,” the statement read.

However, two members of the hybrid forces paid the supreme prize while four others who sustained gunshot wounds have been admitted and receiving treatment at a public hospital in the state capital.

