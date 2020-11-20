The Joint Border Operations Drill Sector 3 has seized goods valued N53.15 million from smugglers in five weeks.

Comptroller Olugboyega Peters, the new Coordinator of Joint Border Operations Drill, Sector 3, said this during a news briefing in Ilorin, Kwara State on Thursday.

The coordinator said part of the strategies deployed against all forms of smuggling, human trafficking and proliferation of arms and ammunition led to 65 seizures of different items.

Peters assumed office on October 12 and within the period, seized among others four single barrel rifle, 1, 643 bags of foreign rice, 373 Jerry cans of PMS of 25 litres, 12 Jerry cans of Automotive Gas Oil also known as diesel, 32 used vehicles, four bales of second-hand clothing and a motorcycle.

A suspect was arrested.

Peter said: “We shall continue to wage war against smugglers as every effort or tactic exhibited by them to beat security checks operatives will remain fruitless.

“Smugglers will be uncovered due to our high level of intelligence, systematic monitoring and mechanism put in place to track down these economic saboteurs and their sponsors.”

Peters said the current administration had zero tolerance for corruption and revenue leakages in all its ramifications and the sector would continue to re-invigorate strategies that would enhance performance.

Speaking on the attack by #EndSARS protesters on Customs House, Kwara State Command, the coordinator commended the efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service, JBOD and all sister security agencies for exhibiting their professionalism in handling the incident.

He said the aftermath of EndSARS protest was a commendation letter sent to the command by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ali, and his management team for exhibiting such gallantry in terms of excellent performance, integrity, high ethical standard, good conduct and unalloyed commitment to the service.

The Comptroller appealed to Nigerians, especially members of the business communities, to assume the duty of border drill as an opportunity to further create a conducive environment for local business.

Peters said the exercise was for the overall interest of national security, well-being of the citizens and economic development, creation of job opportunities, reduction of crime rate and other social vices.