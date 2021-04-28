British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has insisted he “personally’’ paid for the refurbishment of his London flat.

An hour after Britain’s political party regulator announced it was investigating how the flat was paid for; opposition leader Keir Starmer questioned Johnson about the refurbishment initially during the weekly prime minister’s questions in the British parliament.

“I paid for the Downing Street refurbishment personally,’’ Johnson said, adding any further declaration he would have to make would be given to Christopher Geidt, the ministers’ interests advisor.

Johnson added he had conformed in full with codes of conduct that govern political parties, his role as prime minister, and officials had advised him on the matter.

Starmer also pressed Johnson on whether he reportedly said “no more fucking lockdowns, let the bodies pile high in their thousands’’ after agreeing to a second lockdown last October.

Johnson denied he made the comment, adding lockdowns are “miserable’’ but he believed England had ‘’no choice.(dpa/NAN)