Johnel NG releases Kolo to lighten up fans mood

Rising star, Nnamani Chimaobi John popularly called Johnel NG, has released his second official single, Kolo, which he describes as his feel-good single to lighten up his fans’ mood.

Speaking on what inspired the new single, the Lagos State-born artiste, who hails from Nkanu East, Enugu said, “I am a stern lover of afrobeats, trap and Hip-hop music. Kolo is a feel-good song to lighten up the mood. This is simply one for the culture as my fans deserve to dance and be happy.”

Johnel NG was born and brought up in Okokomaiko, Lagos State suburb where he attended his primary and secondary education.

Narrating his journey into music, the multi-talented singer said, “I started writing music in 2018 after learning from other Artistes at a very early age. I am versatile with my music, hence, focusing on growing my sound came very easy for me. I started music professionally in 2020 with a single titled, Dance. I rap and sing fluently in English, Nigerian Pidgin and Igbo.

His single, Kolo, is currently making waves in the country and in the Arab platforms Anghami, which hit top five on Afrobeat music chart.

On how he hopes to break into the Nigerian music Industry, he said, “There are opportunities unseen, I’m training myself to see those opportunities and grab them.”

Johnel NG, however, noted that his fans should expect more singles, relatable and unique songs. “I have a mix of afrobeat, hip-hop and trap tune for my fans and more hard vibes in the next one.” he restated





