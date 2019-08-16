A leading brands and marketing publication, Brand Communicator has announced the third edition of its annual Women In Marketing and Communications Conference/Awards event scheduled to hold on August 30, 2019 at Muson Centre, Lagos from 9am prompt.

Confirmed to speak at the conference as Keynote speaker is Ademola Adebise, MD/CEO of Wema Bank, who will be speaking on the theme: “Better the Balance in the Brands and Marketing Communications Industry.”

Also, John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice, and Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, Group Chief, Sustainability and Governance, Dangote Industries Limited, are expected to speak on the sub-themes: “Innovating For Change: Contemporary Trends in Marketing to Women” and “Better the Balance In The Work Place; Equity or Equality?” in the first and second sessions respectively as keynote speakers.

Other notable experts expected to speak at the event as panellists and moderators are: Bukola Bandele, Marketing Director, PZ Cussons, Cool World; Bridget Oyefeso, Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Stanbic IBTC; Chris Wulf-Ceaser, Marketing Director, Friesland Campina Wamco; Tolulope Adedeji, Marketing Director, ABInBev West Africa; Emmanuel Agu, Marketing Director, Jotna Group; Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Head Sustainability, Access Bank; Charles Nnochiri, Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons; Caroline Oghuma, Public Relations Manager, Multichoice Nigeria; and Tosin Adefeko, Managing Partner, AT3 Resources.

WIMCA is the foremost thought leadership platform for insights and contemporary trends in engaging female consumers and at the same time recognising outstanding women and corporate organizations for their contributions to the growth of their various industries and the country at large.

It is a free to attend event.

However, registration is required online at: http://wimca.ng/

Speaking on the objective of the conference and awards, the Convener of WIMCA, Joshua Ajayi, Publisher of Brand Communicator, said: “WIMCA this year will be bigger and better, as experts spread across industries have confirmed to speak. Interestingly, the objective of the event remains the same which is to serve a mentorship platform for young and prospective female professionals to ignite their potential towards attaining enviable heights in marketing and management. As well as inspire the entrepreneurial spirit in women towards creating and sustaining enduring marketing and communications industry businesses.

“It is also a platform dedicated to celebrate women of outstanding achievements in the marketing and communications industry while creating a platform for networking among them.”

Recall last year’s event had the likes of Alex Goma, Managing Director, PZ Cussons; Folake Ani-Mumumey, Chairman, Board of Directors, FBN Insurance Brokers; Julia Oku Jacks, Managing Director, Treewater Limited; Lampe Omoyele, Managing Director, 141 Worldwide; Iquo Ukoh, Managing Director, Entod Marketing; Cherry Eromosele, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Interswitch; Steve Babaeko, Managing Director, X3M Ideas; Nsima Ogedi-Alakwe, Marketing Director, Unilever; and Funmilayo Falola, Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, who spoke on the theme: “Women in Marketing Communications: The Press for Progress,” and sub-theme: “Engaging Female Consumers in the Digital Age” and “Pressing for Progress to the Boardroom.”

WIMCA, since inception, has been a platform that recognises and rewards excellent female professionals, brands and organisations for their contributions to their various industries and the country at large.

Bola Thomas, the Co-founder of LTC, bagged the Prestigious WIMCA Lifetime Achievement Award, while other notable individuals and brands were awarded for their contribution to their very industries and the country at large.

Expected attendees include Chief Executives of Marketing Communications businesses and brands, Marketing Directors of Corporate Organisations, Senior Advertising Practitioners and Professionals, Senior and Middle level female executives in Creative, Public Relations, Media Planning, Digital, and Experiential Marketing agencies, Female Members of Corporate Communications and Marketing Departments in Corporate Organisations, Marketing managers, Brand Managers, and Product Managers, Industry recognised professional Bodies, such as APCON, NIMN, CIM, Members of advertising Industry groups: MIPAN, AAAN, OAAN, PRCAN, ADVAN, EXMAN as well as female Students of Mass Communication, Marketing and Allied disciplines.