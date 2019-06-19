Assistant head coach John Terry has signed a contract extension at Aston Villa.

The 38-year-old’s new deal will keep him at the club until 2021 and boss Dean Smith is delighted the former Chelsea and England captain has prolonged his stay at Villa Park.

“I am really pleased that JT has extended his current deal as he is a pleasure to work with. We have had a successful start to our Villa coaching careers and JT has been instrumental in joining myself, Richard O’Kelly and Neil Cutler,” Smith told the club website.

Smith continued: “He has complimented the team that we have and I have no doubts he will go on to be a top manager in the years to come.

“Our focus now is on the coming season and to try to continue the progress we have had in the past eight months.”

Terry enjoyed a glittering playing career, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and Europa League with Chelsea. He spent his final season before retirement at Villa in 2017/18 as the club reached the Championship play-off final.

Terry was appointed as part of Smith’s coaching team in October 2018 and played an important role this season as Villa once more reached the Championship play-off final and clinched promotion back to the Premier League with victory against Derby at Wembley last month.