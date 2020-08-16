John Terry has reportedly lost £207,000 after backing a trendy swimwear company, which has now gone bust.

The Chelsea and England legend, 39, invested in the luxury brand Thomas Royall in 2015.

However, the company has now collapsed.

The footballer has even modelled for the company alongside his wife Toni, 37, and son Georgie, 14.

He was also a Director of the brand in 2018 and said he planned to “go global”.

But Thomas Royall has now gone bust and owes as much as £512,000, according to The Sun.

Paperwork shows that his investment has now been lost, administrators confirmed.

The company has now filed for liquidation and cut prices with swimming shorts now on offer for £30, down from £85, and t-shirts cut from £35 to £20.

Terry was even pictured in a pair of the brand’s blue shorts on Instagram earlier this month.

Former Aston Villa defender Liam Ridgewell and Brentford coach Sam Saunders set up the company.

A source said: “I’m sure John will shake this loss off. It’s relatively small change to him.”

