John Cena, Bloodline, others to settle scores as WWE Fastlane airs live on GOtv  

The tension brewing between the tag team pair of John Cena and LA Knight versus the Bloodline duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will finally be put to test at Fastlane, one of WWE’s Pay-Per-View events this Sunday at midnight on GOtv.

Since returning to Smackdown, early last month, Cena has been at loggerheads with the Bloodline after he attempted to foil an attack on AJ styles. When Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa planned a retaliatory 2-on-1 attack on Cena at Smackdown, LA Knight came to the aid of the Greatest of All Time, thereby paving the way for a highly anticipated tag team duel at Fastlane.

Another fight on the schedule is a World Heavyweight Championship Last Man Standing match between the reigning champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura is keen to avenge his defeat at Payback by taking advantage of Rollins’ back injury to inflict defeat on the champion and end his reign.

WWE Women’s champion, IVO SKY will face the biggest test of her reign in a Triple Threat title fight against two former champions, Charlotte Flair and Asuka, no thanks to her Damage CTRL ally, Bayley. Bayley agreed to a triple threat title match challenge issued by Asuka on the heels of her loss to Flair at the September 29th Smackdown edition.

Also on the card is a WWE Tag Team Championship Match which would see Cody Rhodes team up with Jey Uso to challenge the reigning champions, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest of the Judgement Day. Rhodes stepped up to shield Jey Uso from attacks by Judgement Day after he refused their offer to join WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The tag teams will be hoping to outsmart each other in the ring.

Smackdown bragging rights will be on the line for Latino World Order comprising Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde when they face Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits duo of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. A month-long feud on Smackdown pushed the talented Rey Mysterio to demand for a six-man tag team duel at Fastlane to settle scores.



Catch all of the matches live on WWE channel (GOtv ch. 68) at 1am on Sunday. You can rewatch at 8am, 1pm and 6pm respectively on the same channel.