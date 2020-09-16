The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, Jos University Teaching Hospital chapter, has pleaded with patients for understanding over its nationwide strike.

The chairman of NANNM in JUTH, Mercy Lenka, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at the hospital premises on Wednesday.

She said that the strike was the last resort by JOHESU to address some of the prolonged issues with the Federal Government.

“We want to beg our patients and the public to bear with us; it is not something within our control.

“We are calling on government to do the needful, let them listen to these demands and see what they can do so that some things can be achieved within these seven days warning strike,” she said.

She expressed concern that issues of their welfare and hazard allowances were left to degenerate to strike before government could take action, saying that strike was disrupting their official duties to patients.

NAN reports that NANNM JUTH chapter began the industrial action on Wednesday, consequent upon its national body’s directives.

Lenka said officials of the union would visit the hospital daily, during the duration of the strike to ensure compliance.

“At the unit level, we are going to be coming here daily to go round and check the compliance level, that is why we are still waiting, to give nurses time to tidy up their work before leaving,” she said.

In a separate interview, the chairman of JOHESU in JUTH, Samfi Kesuwo, said he would ensure compliance of all his members with strike directives from the national body.

“This is the first time that the Accounts and Admininstration department has complied fully with call to the strike. All our members at cash points in different units have all closed,” he said.

NAN reports that JOHESU embarked on a one-week warning strike which began on Monday to demand immediate payment of the shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances for the affected workers in the health sector.

Other demands were the unconditional payment of all withheld salaries at Federal Medical Center Owerri, JUTH, Lagos Teaching Hospital among other demands.