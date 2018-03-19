Joel Obi is fit to play for Eagles, team assistant coach Yusuf says

Salisu Yusuf, the Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach, on Monday declared that Torino midfielder Joel Obi was fit to play for the senior national football team.

Yusuf told the News Agency of Nigeria he was making his declaration on the basis of the fact that the Italy-based striker has had impressive appearances for his club.

He described Obi as a utility player whose experience was highly needed in the Super Eagles.

He said: “Joel Obi is a very good player right from the beginning, and he was outstanding the few times he played for Super Eagles.

“He did very well; both in Inter Milan then and Nigeria, before injury knocked him out and today he is active in Torino.”

Speaking on the team’s upcoming friendlies, Yusuf said the Super Eagles would stun Poland and the others they would encounter in the friendlies.

He said the players were in high spirits with the inclusion of new players like Joel Obi and Ikechukwu Gabriel.

Yusuf said: “We shall take every match serious, and as they come, because our image and name are involved.’’

NAN reports that Joel Obi played for the Super Eagles the last time in 2014, just before he got injured.