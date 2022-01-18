Subscribe
Joeboy hits 100 million streams on Boomplay

Nigerian superstar, singer and songwriter, Joeboy, has joined his counterparts: Fireboy DML, Burnaboy and Olamide, in Boomplay’s Golden Club with over 100 million streams on the platform.

In February 2021, the Afropop sensation released his debut album: Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic.

The album was streamed over 60 million times, while his most recent single: Sip (Alcohol), became his most-streamed single with over 50 million streams as well as being the third most streamed song on Boomplay in 2021.

According to an in-depth analysis of data, Joeboy’s music enjoyed a total of 2,799 playlists inclusion and is currently being listened to in 163 countries worldwide on Boomplay.

