Social rights activist and President, Centre for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, has condemned the police shooting of the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, Monday morning at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

A yet-unnamed female police officer had reportedly fired a tear gas canister directly at Sowore, who was leading others on a peaceful protest against the level of insecurity and seeming anarchy prevailing in the country.

He is currently in an Abuja hospital receiving treatment.

Dr. Okei-Odumakin, who is still mourning the death of her husband, Yinka, in a statement issued in Lagos, said: “This is unacceptable! Nigeria is a democratic country under law and not a dictatorship or banana republic.

“Freedom of speech, freedom of association and freedom of movement are some of the fundamental human rights granted to Nigerian citizens by the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“The widely-expressed flaws of this constitution notwithstanding, it still charges journalists to hold the government accountable to the people.

“It accords the people the right of peaceful protest, especially when drawing government officials’ attention to their failings and the expectations of citizens from them, which is legitimate.”

She described the shooting of Sowore as barbaric and an infringement on his rights under the law.

She also asked the federal authorities to call the police to order, fish out the culprits and bring them to trial.

“The country is on tenterhooks already and nothing must be done by the authorities to heat up the polity further.

“We demand prompt and effective treatment of Sowore and any of his colleagues wounded in the unprovoked assault by the police,” she said.