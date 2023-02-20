Joe Biden makes unannounced visit to Ukraine

United States President Joe Biden has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.



Biden’s visit on Monday was the first to Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the neighbouring country on February 24, 2022.



Biden said he was in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy “and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity”, according to a White House statement.



Biden said he would announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air surveillance radars.



“Later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine,” the statement added.