Joe Biden is reportedly facing an impeachment threat just hours after becoming the 46th President of the United States of America.

The impeachment articles were filed against him by a Republican congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The lawmaker, who represents Northwest Georgia, announced the news on Twitter on Thursday, a day after Biden’s inauguration.

She said: “I’ve just filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden, we will see how this goes.”

Greene also released a statement accusing Biden of corrupt actions involving exchanges with Ukraine.

She claimed the president had allowed his son, Hunter, to “siphon off cash from America’s greatest enemies, Russia and China”.

The lawmaker further claimed that Biden is unfit to hold the office of the president.

She accused him of abuse of power during his time as vice president in the Obama White House and accusing him of “blatant nepotism: with regards to his son Hunter.

Greene said: “President Biden has demonstrated he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.”